Brown (ankle/knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice.

Brown has now logged consecutive limited sessions, leaving him one more opportunity to upgrade his practice participation in the hopes of dodging an injury designation ahead of Monday night's wild-card clash with the Steelers. The right tackle was inactive for the Week 18 win over the Colts, and if he cannot at least maintain limited participation in Saturday's session, he will likely not play in Monday's elimination game.