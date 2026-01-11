Texans' Trent Brown: Ready for postseason
By RotoWire Staff
Brown (ankle/knee) does not have an injury designation ahead of Monday's wild-card matchup against the Steelers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Brown missed the Texans' final two games of the regular season with ankle and knee injuries, though he logged two limited practices to begin the week before upgrading to full participation Saturday. He'll be ready to start at right tackle to begin Houston's postseason run.