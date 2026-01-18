Brown (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's divisional-round matchup versus the Patriots.

Brown dealt with a pair of ankle and knee injuries over the last few weeks, and he was sidelined for the final two games of the regular season. The 32-year-old suited up and started Monday's wild-card win over the Steelers, but he popped back up with an ankle issue, which will keep him out versus New England. In his stead, Tytus Howard will likely move over to start at right tackle while Jarrett Patterson fills in at left guard.