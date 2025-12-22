Texans' Trent Brown: Was questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (knee) was listed as questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Brown sustained a knee injury late in the fourth quarter and did not return to the contest. The tackle did not have much to return for, so his status for Week 17 will remain in question. Tytus Howard filled in at right tackle during Brown's absence and would be set to start Week 17 against the Chargers if Brown is unable to suit up.