The Texans are moving Decoud from cornerback to safety, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Decoud, a fifth-round draft pick in 2017, played 10 games (no starts) last season, finishing with seven tackles. At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Decoud has the size to play safety and will compete for a backup job with rookie Justin Reid and veterans Corey Moore and Kurtis Drummond. Tyrann Mathieu and Andre Hal are the expected starters as the Texans prepare for organized team activities later this month.