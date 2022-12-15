Hairston (chest) was listed as a full participant on the Texans' injury report Wednesday.
Hairston suffered a chest injury against Cleveland in Week 13, and he logged just one limited practice before being deemed inactive ahead of Sunday's loss to Dallas. Now, the rookie fullback should be ready to roll again heading into this Sunday's game versus Kansas City. Hairston has not provided much in the way of statistical production over 12 games, logging three catches on five targets for 12 yards, though he should reprise his role as a lead blocker on offense moving forward.