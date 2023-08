Hairston (back) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hairston will now miss the 2023 campaign unless he reaches an injury settlement with the Texans and can prove himself healthy. The second-year pro made the team as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan in 2022 and was believed to be competing with Andrew Beck for fullback duties. Instead, he'll now focus on getting healthy.