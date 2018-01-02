The Texans signed Pope to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pope latched on with the Texans' practice squad in November but was never summoned to the 53-man roster. The team will take a longer look at the Jacksonville State product during their offseason program, but Pope doesn't have a great chance of cracking the roster out of training camp this summer.

