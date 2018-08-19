Texans' Troymaine Pope: Lower profile against Niners
Pope had one carry for two yards and caught two of four targets for 10 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the 49ers. He also had one kickoff return for 25 yards.
Pope made a splash in the first preseason game when he had 10 touches for 65 yards, but was featured less the second time out. Still, with the regular-season status of D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) unknown and uncertainty behind starter Lamar Miller, Pope is pushing to move ahead of Tyler Ervin on the depth chart, if not replacing Ervin altogether.
