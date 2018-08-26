Texans' Troymaine Pope: Makes play on return
Pope carried four times for zero yards, caught two of three targets for seven yards and had one kickoff return for 45 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Rams.
Pope has made a big play in each of the three preseason games. He had 34-yard reception the first week, then a 58-yard kickoff return, which was called back, the second week, and another big return in the third week. Pope is similar to Tyler Ervin -- smallish, quick backs who can catch out of the backfield and return kicks -- and has been given more opportunities than Ervin during preseason. It's conceivable both could make the final roster if D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) remains on the PUP list.
