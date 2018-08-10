Pope gained 18 yards on six carries and caught three of four targets for 47 yards in Houston's win of Kansas City in preseason Week 1.

Pope got into the game during the first half, but most of his action came in the second half. With D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) in a state of uncertainty, there's likely a roster spot available. Pope showed the traits that suggest his main competition in camp is Tyler Ervin, who had a couple of rushes for 12 yards and was not targeted.