Texans' Tyler Ervin: Bright spot on special teams
Ervin averages 10.0 yards per punt return (10th in NFL) and 28.1 yards per kickoff return (fifth) after three games.
Ervin is making an impact on special teams after missing 12 games in 2017 with a torn patellar tendon, but the third-year running back hasn't played on offense the last two weeks. The Texans may want to consider integrating him offensively after the running game was shut down last week by the Giants. His ideal role is that of a change-of-pace back who can be effective in space after catching a pass.
