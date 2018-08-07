Texans' Tyler Ervin: Competing for return role
Ervin is competing for a special-teams role as the main returner on both kickoffs and punts, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ervin was the main returner last season before he went down in Week 4 with a torn patellar tendon. He'd also carved out a small role on offense as a receiving back with eight receptions for 38 yards. With the uncertainty surrounding D'Onta Foreman who continues to rehab a ruptured Achilles, Ervin can put himself higher on the running back depth chart with a good camp. "I give him a lot of credit and I've seen a lot of good plays out of him on special teams and on offense for us. I think, again, that running back battle is a really, really interesting competition and we'll see how that goes in the games," said head coach Bill O'Brien. Lamar Miller is set as the starting back, but Foreman's availability for the start of the regular season is uncertain. That means Ervin or Alfred Blue could emerge as the primary backup. At 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, he's the smallest of the running backs on the roster, so he may not be the first choice as a lead back should Miller suffer an injury and Foreman's rehab linger.
