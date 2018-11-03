Ervin will be the likely replacement at slot receiver if Keke Coutee (hamstring) is unable to play or limited Sunday against the Broncos, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston head coach Bill O'Brien sounded optimistic about Coutee, telling reporters Friday that he thinks the injured receiver has a chance to play and will possibly have him work out Saturday to see where he's at. Ervin filled in last week for Coutee, playing a season-high 35 snaps and catching his lone target. The addition of former Bronco Demaryius Thomas is also a factor in how much playing time Ervin sees Sunday.