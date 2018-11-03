Texans' Tyler Ervin: Could get increased snaps in slot
Ervin will be the likely replacement at slot receiver if Keke Coutee (hamstring) is unable to play or limited Sunday against the Broncos, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Houston head coach Bill O'Brien sounded optimistic about Coutee, telling reporters Friday that he thinks the injured receiver has a chance to play and will possibly have him work out Saturday to see where he's at. Ervin filled in last week for Coutee, playing a season-high 35 snaps and catching his lone target. The addition of former Bronco Demaryius Thomas is also a factor in how much playing time Ervin sees Sunday.
More News
-
Texans' Tyler Ervin: Likely to replace Coutee in Week 8•
-
Texans' Tyler Ervin: Bright spot on special teams•
-
Texans' Tyler Ervin: Strong in return game•
-
Texans' Tyler Ervin: Returning kickoffs, punts Week 1•
-
Texans' Tyler Ervin: Competing for return role•
-
Texans' Tyler Ervin: Receives medical clearance•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Injury report
The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9