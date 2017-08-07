Texans' Tyler Ervin: Could switch to wide receiver
Ervin could be moved to wide receiver to allow the Texans to keep an extra running back on their roster heading into the regular season, John McClain of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Ervin potentially switching to wideout could also help Houston make up for the absence of Will Fuller (collarbone), ESPN's Dan Graziano reports. A fourth-round pick last year, Ervin made his biggest impact as a punt and kickoff returner, where his dynamic speed posed danger in the open field. On offense, however, Ervin finished with just four touches, including only one carry. With Lamar Miller, rookie D'Onta Foreman and Alfred Blue at tailback this season, Ervin may be best served to take the field at receiver, and his impressive hands through training camp thus far have only encouraged Houston to indeed make that change.
