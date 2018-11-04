Ervin is expected to get increased snaps on offense after the Texans declared Keke Coutee (hamstring) out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

When healthy, Coutee serves as the starting slot receiver, but he didn't make the trip to Denver. Ervin, whose primary responsibility is as a kick and punt returner, was a pass-catching threat in college at San Jose State and played some slot last season for Houston. He filled in for an inactive Coutee last week and entered the previous game when Coutee first suffered the injury. Ervin caught one pass in each game while playing a combined 57 snaps. That's not a great snap-to-target ratio but Houston will be working with a new wideout, Demaryius Thomas, which could lead to more targets for Ervin on Sunday.