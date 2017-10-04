Texans' Tyler Ervin: Formally moved to IR
The Texans placed Ervin on injured reserve Wednesday.
It was revealed Monday that Ervin suffered a torn patellar tendon in Sunday's win over the Titans that would require season-ending surgery, so the move to IR isn't a surprising one. The Texans will replace the running back on the 53-man roster with defensive back Marcus Cromartie.
