The Texans placed Ervin on injured reserve Wednesday.

It was revealed Monday that Ervin suffered a torn patellar tendon in Sunday's win over the Titans that would require season-ending surgery, so the move to IR isn't a surprising one. The Texans will replace the running back on the 53-man roster with defensive back Marcus Cromartie.

