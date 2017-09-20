Ervin has impressed the Texans coaching staff with his versatility at running back and receiver, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "I think [Ervin] is getting better," head coach Bill O'Brien said. "I think he's a very hard-working kid. Every game for him, relative to receiver especially, something new comes up that we can teach and we can work on the following week."

Ervin's ability to adapt to multiple positions has been helpful, as the Texans have dealt with a multitude of injuries at running back, wide receiver and tight end. He's been targeted 10 times (five catches) through two weeks, doubling his number of targets in 12 games last season. In addition to his expanded role on offense, Ervin has maintained duties as the Texans' primary return man on kickoffs and punts. Ervin's rookie season was marred by issues with ball security, but no such problems have cropped up in 2017. The injured players will eventually return and he'll have to fight for targets and snaps, but that improved protection of the football should keep Ervin part of the team's offensive game plan.