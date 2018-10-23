Texans' Tyler Ervin: Likely to replace Coutee in Week 8
Ervin is expected to serve as the Texans' primary option at slot receiver Thursday against the Dolphins with Keke Coutee (hamstring) not expected to play, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After Keke Coutee aggravated a preseason hamstring injury in Sunday's 20-7 win over the Jaguars, it was Ervin rather than depth wideouts Sammie Coates and Vyncint Smith who entered the game as the rookie's main replacement. Though most of Ervin's value to the Texans comes in the return game and as a reserve back, he has receiver experience from his time at San Jose State and looked comfortable while working out of the slot against Jacksonville, reeling in his lone target for a 19-yard reception. It's unlikely that he'll see much volume in Week 8 with DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller still on hand to gobble up targets, but Ervin's speed and shiftiness should at least keep the Miami defense honest.
