Texans' Tyler Ervin: Medically cleared
Ervin (knee) has been medically cleared ahead of training camp, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ervin suffered a torn patellar tendon in October of last season, eventually undergoing season-ending surgery. Last year marked his second campaign in a Texans uniform, mostly seeing time as a kick and punt returner. Over his 16 total games played for Houston, he's racked up 356 yards on kickoff returns and 321 yards on punt returns. He's carried the ball just five times, totaling 15 yards.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking NFC West schedules
The NFC West boasts plenty of offensive firepower, but all four teams have scheduling issues...
-
Ranking NFC South schedules
While things might start easy for the Panthers and Saints, it's the Falcons who have the easiest...
-
Ranking NFC North schedules
The Packers should get off to a good start, but the Vikings are the ones with the chance to...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Cooks
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Brandin Cooks...
-
Ranking the Raiders Fantasy Assets
Jon Gruden is back in the NFL! We couldn't be more excited, but what does it mean for the Raiders...
-
Ranking the Chargers Fantasy Assets
Is Philip Rivers underrated? Can Melvin Gordon continue his production without improving his...