Ervin (knee) has been medically cleared ahead of training camp, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ervin suffered a torn patellar tendon in October of last season, eventually undergoing season-ending surgery. Last year marked his second campaign in a Texans uniform, mostly seeing time as a kick and punt returner. Over his 16 total games played for Houston, he's racked up 356 yards on kickoff returns and 321 yards on punt returns. He's carried the ball just five times, totaling 15 yards.

