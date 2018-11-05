Ervin played 10 snaps on offense and did not get a touch or a target in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Broncos.

Ervin had received a bump in playing time the previous two weeks at slot receiver, as Keke Coutee (hamstring) battled injury. With Coutee inactive Sunday, it looked like another opportunity for Ervin, but the Texans tilted heavily to the run -- Houston ran the ball 33 times compared to 24 pass attempts. That game plan meant a lot of two-tight end sets and put a cap on Ervin's appearances on offense.