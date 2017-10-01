Play

Ervin suffered a knee injury against the Titans on Sunday and won't return, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ervin plays a fair amount of offensive snaps -- mainly on passing downs -- as the No. 4 running back and is a skilled return man. Without Ervin, expect to see Jordan Todman and Bruce Ellington to try their hands at returning kicks and punts, respectively.

