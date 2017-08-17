Ervin regularly lined up as a slot receiver during the Texans' preseason opener against the Panthers, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. He caught his lone target for eight yards and didn't get a rushing attempt.

Ervin's a multi-tasker, running the ball, catching the ball and returning kicks, but the Texans have three running backs ahead of him. With some uncertainty at wide receiver, the Texans are giving Ervin a look as a wide receiver. He had a rocky rookie season in 2016, particularly in the area of ball security, but the Texans see that as correctable and are enticed by his versatility.