Texans' Tyler Ervin: Plays eight snaps Week 3
Ervin had one carry for four yards and one reception for another four yards in Houston's 36-33 loss to the Patriots in Week 3.
Ervin had stayed relevant on offense while the Texans dealt with multiple injuries to receivers, but as guys came back in Week 3, Ervin's snap count dropped to eight. A game against the high-octane offense of New England looked like it would have been a shootout, suitable to Ervin, but head coach Bill O'Brien had other plans. Ervin remains involved on special teams as the primary returner, but apparently hasn't gained the confidence of coaches to be a regular weapon on offense.
