Ervin (knee) was medically cleared for full-contact activities ahead of training camp, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ervin suffered a torn patellar tendon last October that required season-ending surgery. The 24-year-old has seen most of his snaps on special teams during his two seasons in the league, tallying 356 total yards on kickoff returns and 321 yards on punt returns.

