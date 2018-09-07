Ervin is listed as the starting returner for kickoffs and punts in Week 1 against the Patriots.

Ervin was challenged during the preseason for both jobs, mostly by the departed Troymaine Pope, but will reprise the role he held at the start of 2017. He lasted just four games in that role before tearing a patellar tendon and was shut down for the season. On offense, Ervin is the third running back behind Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue.