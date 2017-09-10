Ervin rushed three times for eight yards and caught four of five targets for 18 more in Sunday's 29-7 Week 1 loss to Jacksonville.

Ervin was involved as both a running back and a slot receiver, but failed to make much of his opportunities. While the versatile 2016 fourth-rounder appears to have a much greater role in the offense this season following a disappointing rookie campaign, he'll likely remain more of a fantasy afterthought unless Houston's quarterback play improves dramatically.