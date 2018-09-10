Texans' Tyler Ervin: Strong in return game
Ervin averaged 31.2 yards on five kickoff returns, 10.0 yards on punt returns and caught his lone target for 12 yards in Week 1's 27-20 loss to the Patriots.
Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski purposely made his kickoffs returnable and Ervin obliged, setting up the Texans with an average field position at their own 31-yard line. Houston's return game has not been very special over the last few years, but Ervin provided some hope in the season opener.
