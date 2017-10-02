Texans' Tyler Ervin: Tears patellar tendon
Ervin (knee) tore his patellar tendon and will undergo surgery Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ervin will miss the rest of the season and may not be ready for the start of the Texans' offseason program in April. He finishes the year with four carries for eight yards, eight catches for 38 yards, eight punt returns for 60 yards and five kick returns for 93 yards. Ervin's absence should allow Lamar Miller or D'Onta Foreman to pick up a few extra snaps on obvious passing downs. Bruce Ellington, Jordan Todman and Chris Thompson are the leading candidates to replace Ervin in the return game.
