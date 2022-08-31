The Texans have claimed Johnson off waivers from the Buccaneers, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Johnson, who caught 36 of his 55 targets for 360 yards in 17 games with the Buccaneers last season, lands in a spot where could could carve out a key role in his new team's offense once he's up to speed with the Texans' playbook. Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins profile as Houston's top two wideouts, but beyond them there are targets up for grabs.