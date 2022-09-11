Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Colts.
Johnson joined the Texans on Aug. 31 after being claimed off waivers from the Buccaneers. The 24-year-old will continue to work to crack the roster on gameday, as he gets more familiar with Houston's playbook.
