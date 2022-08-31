The Texans claimed Johnson off waivers from the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Johnson, who caught 36 of his 55 targets for 360 yards in 17 games with the Buccaneers last season, lands in a spot where could could carve out a key role on offense once he's up to speed with the Texans' playbook. Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins profile as Houston's top two wideouts, but beyond those two options, plenty of targets are up for grabs.