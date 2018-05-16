Texans' Tyrann Mathieu: Focusing on safety position
The Texans want Mathieu to focus on playing safety, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports. "We told [Mathieu] that we really do value - as you know - we value versatility, but we also understand that a guy needs to have basically one home," said Texans coach Bill O'Brien. "He needs to understand and master that one home, which is safety for Tyrann. Then, in different packages that are played less of the time, maybe he does something else.
Mathieu played a steady mix of safety and slot corner during his time in Arizona, also getting a few looks as an outside corner and nickel linebacker. He led the NFL in both defensive snaps (1,056) and total snaps (1,263) last season, but hasn't quite looked like the best version of himself since suffering the second ACL tear of his career late in the 2015 campaign. With starting free safety Andre Hal returning and slot corner Aaron Colvin also signed this offseason, Mathieu figures to open training camp as the starter at strong safety, a favorable spot for piling up tackles.
More News
-
Texans' Tyrann Mathieu: Joins Houston•
-
Tyrann Mathieu: Cut loose by Arizona•
-
Cardinals' Tyrann Mathieu: Asked to reduce upcoming salary•
-
Cardinals' Tyrann Mathieu: Future in organization uncertain•
-
Cardinals' Tyrann Mathieu: Churns out 78 tackles•
-
Cardinals' Tyrann Mathieu: Notches interception in win•
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Funchess
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...