Texans' Tyrann Mathieu: Joins Houston

The Texans signed Mathieu to a one-year contract worth up to $7 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mathieu was released by the Cardinals on Wednesday after failing to come to terms on a salary reduction. The 25-year-old battled injuries through much of his five seasons with Arizona, but was able to start all 16 games in 2017 and actually led the league with 1,263 defensive snaps. Mathieu joins a Texans defense that was without J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus in 2017 and will get to test free agency again following next season.