The Chiefs are closing in on a deal to sign Mathieu, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

The terms of the contract aren't known, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that it's in the range of three years and $42 million. Mathieu will shore up what was among the worst defenses against the pass (273.4 yards per game) in 2018, which resulted in the 24th-ranked scoring defense (26.3 points per game). After inking a prove-it deal with the Texans last offseason, he matched his career-high in tackles (89), accrued three sacks and picked off two passes across 16 games. Expect Mathieu to slot in as Kansas City's new starting free safety.