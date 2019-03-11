Texans' Tyrann Mathieu: Lands in Kansas City
The Chiefs are closing in on a deal to sign Mathieu, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.
The terms of the contract aren't known, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that it's in the range of three years and $42 million. Mathieu will shore up what was among the worst defenses against the pass (273.4 yards per game) in 2018, which resulted in the 24th-ranked scoring defense (26.3 points per game). After inking a prove-it deal with the Texans last offseason, he matched his career-high in tackles (89), accrued three sacks and picked off two passes across 16 games. Expect Mathieu to slot in as Kansas City's new starting free safety.
More News
-
Texans' Tyrann Mathieu: Records eight tackles Saturday•
-
Texans' Tyrann Mathieu: Posts sack in win•
-
Texans' Tyrann Mathieu: Notches sack in second straight game•
-
Texans' Tyrann Mathieu: Grabs interception in win•
-
Texans' Tyrann Mathieu: Nine tackles Sunday•
-
Texans' Tyrann Mathieu: Makes impact in first game as Texan•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...