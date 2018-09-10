Texans' Tyrann Mathieu: Makes impact in first game as Texan
Mathieu had five tackles, a pass defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Patriots in Week 1.
Mathieu, who was named a team captain last week, made an impact in his first game as a Texan. He reacted to a tipped ball to secure his first pick of the season deep in New England territory, setting up the Texans' first score, then later pounced on a Rob Gronkowski fumble near midfield. "That's why we brought him here," head coach Bill O'Brien told Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site. "We think he's an instinctive player. He played a good, solid game."
