Texans' Tyrann Mathieu: Nine tackles Sunday
Mathieu recorded nine tackles (seven solo) and one pass defensed across 62 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Giants.
Mathieu played every defensive snap in Sunday's loss, leading the team in tackles in the process. A team captain on defense, Mathieu has been a vocal leader on and off the field this season for the Texans, a role he showcased nicely in Sunday's performance.
More News
-
Texans' Tyrann Mathieu: Makes impact in first game as Texan•
-
Texans' Tyrann Mathieu: Focusing on safety position•
-
Texans' Tyrann Mathieu: Joins Houston•
-
Tyrann Mathieu: Cut loose by Arizona•
-
Cardinals' Tyrann Mathieu: Asked to reduce upcoming salary•
-
Cardinals' Tyrann Mathieu: Future in organization uncertain•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...