Mathieu made seven tackles (six solo) and one sack in Thursday's 42-23 win over the Dolphins.

Surprisingly, the Texans only dropped Brock Osweiler twice but Mathieu got in on the action to record a sack for his second straight game. He's been a solid addition to the Texans' defense thus far, and he's on pace for a career-high 92 tackles.

