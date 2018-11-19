Mathieu recorded nine tackles (eight solo), including a sack, in Sunday's win over the Redskins.

Mathieu now has three sacks in the Texans' last-four games, putting him one shy of doubling his total from his first-five seasons combined. He's flourished in his first season with Houston and is on pace for a career-high in tackles if he can maintain the 6 tackles per game he's averaging thus far. Looking ahead, Mathieu will aim to continue his strong season into Week 12, when he and the Texans take on Tennessee.

