Texans' Tyrann Mathieu: Records eight tackles Saturday
Mathieu had eight solo tackles in Saturday's 21-7 loss to the Colts.
Mathieu recorded a career-high tying 89 tackles during the regular season, his first year with the Texans, and the 26-year-old safety enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. He told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle that he'd like to return, but he'll have options on the open market and will be expensive.
