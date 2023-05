The Texans claimed Gillespie off waivers from the Jaguars on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Gillespie is now in line to spend his third NFL season with a third different team following Tuesday's transaction. Across the last pair of campaigns, the former fourth-round draft pick has primarily operated as a special-teams contributor over his 15 combined appearances as a member of both the Raiders and Jaguars.