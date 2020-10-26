site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: texans-tyrell-adams-active-in-the-middle | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Texans' Tyrell Adams: Active in the middle
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Adams recorded 10 tackles in Sunday's 35-20 loss to the Packers.
Adams continues to fill in credibly for Benardrick McKinney (shoulder) at inside linebacker. He's made 31 tackles in the three weeks without McKinney, who will miss the rest of the season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 39 min read