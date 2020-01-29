Texans' Tyrell Adams: Entering free agency
Adams appeared in five games in 2019, recording 13 tackles and forcing one fumble.
The 27-year-old Adams opened the season on the practice squad before being added to the active roster at the end of the September. He was a healthy inactive until late in the season when injuries hit and made his biggest impact Weeks 16 and 17 when starting inside linebacker Bernardrick McKinney missed two games due to a concussion. Adams will become an unrestricted free agent in March.
