Adams appeared in five games in 2019, recording 13 tackles and forcing one fumble.

The 27-year-old Adams opened the season on the practice squad before being added to the active roster at the end of the September. He was a healthy inactive until late in the season when injuries hit and made his biggest impact Weeks 16 and 17 when starting inside linebacker Bernardrick McKinney missed two games due to a concussion. Adams will become an unrestricted free agent in March.

