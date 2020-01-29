Texans' Tyrell Adams: Hits free agency after modest 2019
Adams appeared in five regular-season games for the Texans in 2019, recording 13 tackles and forcing one fumble.
The 27-year-old opened the season on the practice squad before being added to the active roster at the end of the September. He was a healthy inactive until late in the season, when injuries hit the Texans' linebacking corps. Adams, who also appeared in both of the team's playoff games, will become an unrestricted free agent in March.
