site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: texans-tyrell-adams-leads-in-tackles-again | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Texans' Tyrell Adams: Leads in tackles again
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Adams recorded a team-high 12 tackles in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Colts.
Adams once again led the Texans in stops, recording double-digit tackles in two straight weeks and five times in the last eight games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read