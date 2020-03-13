Texans' Tyrell Adams: Re-ups with Houston
The Texans signed Adams to a one-year contract Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Aaron contributed as a reserve option in Houston's linebacker corps in 2019, recording just 13 tackles and one forced fumble across five-regular season games. The 27-year-old stands to compete for a similar role heading into the 2020 campaign.
