Adams had eight tackles (six solo), one sack and two passes defensed during Sunday's 42-36, overtime loss to the Titans.

The 28-year-old received the start with Benardrick McKinney (shoulder) sidelined, and he tallied the first sack of his career. Adams has 25 total tackles through six games this season, though it's only the past two contests in which he's played major defensive snaps. He could be a solid IDP option if he continues the current level of production.