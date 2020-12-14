site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Tyrell Adams: Records sack in loss
RotoWire Staff
Dec 14, 2020
Adams made seven tackles and had one sack in Sunday's 36-7 loss to the Bears.
Adams had a two-game streak of double-digit tackles broken but was able to record his second sack of the season. Since taking over for Benardrick McKinney nine games ago, Adams has averaged 10.3 stops per game.
