Adams collected seven total tackles during Sunday's 10-7 loss to Cleveland.
In what was by far Houston's lowest-scoring affair of the 2020 campaign, the Browns punished the Texans' front to the tune of 231 rushing yards and one rushing score on 41 team carries. Adams reached seven or more tackles for the fifth consecutive outing, registering yet another start in place of the injured Benardrick McKinney (shoulder). With McKinney already ruled out for the remainder of the 2020 campaign, expect Adams to continue racking up respectable tackle totals as a fill-in for the Texans' front seven.