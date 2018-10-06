Adams was promoted to the Texans' 53-man roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Adams signed a contract with the Colts during the offseason, but was ultimately placed on injured reserve prior to the season kicking off. Both parties eventually came to terms on an injury settlement, and the linebacker found a home on Houston's practice squad. He has been called up to the active roster in order to provide depth at inside linebacker, as the position is thin at the moment. The 26-year-old recorded 11 tackles (four solo) in six games for the Raiders last season.

